Gold rates up by Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs750/tola on Tuesday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), the precious metal closed the day in the local market at Rs116,000/tola.

Similarly, the 10 gram gold price increased by Rs643 to Rs99,451. In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,763/ounce.

Silver rates, however, remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola and Rs1,200.27/10 gram.

Local jewelers claimed that prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.