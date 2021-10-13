Gold rates up by Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs750/tola on Tuesday.
According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), the precious metal closed the day in the local market at Rs116,000/tola.
Similarly, the 10 gram gold price increased by Rs643 to Rs99,451. In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,763/ounce.
Silver rates, however, remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola and Rs1,200.27/10 gram.
Local jewelers claimed that prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
Washington: Kristalina Georgieva was secured in her job at the helm of the International Monetary Fund on Monday,...
KARACHI: Bank Alfalah secured Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard certification in an attempt to provide...
KARACHI: Dr. Ishrat Hussain, former advisor to the government, received lifetime achievement award from Pakistan...
KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday expressed concerns over a government decision to revoke a...
LAHORE: Globally the strength of a business enterprise is judged by the annual turnover of staff. Similarly, the...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council has asked the federal and provincial revenue boards to clarify the ambiguity...