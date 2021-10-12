Nasir Shah announces solid waste management programme for Sukkur

SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the solid waste management program would be implemented in Sukkur like Karachi.

While talking to media persons in Sukkur on Monday, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he was holding “Open Katcharies” to address the issues of people at their doorsteps. He said Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan had served not only Pakistan but the entire Muslim Ummah, saying the media highlighted that only Sindh chief minister attended the funeral of Dr Qadeer Khan. He said the founder of PPP ZA Bhutto had brought Dr Qadeer to Pakistan to make the nation powerful.

The provincial minister for local government said the PDM was successful as long as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s suggestions were being followed. He said the party is fully prepared for the local bodies elections scheduled to be held between February to March 2022. He said the PPP has strong concerns over the census and in this regard the CM Sindh had taken up the issue at all forums.