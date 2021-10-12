Dr Qadeer’s funeral prayers offered at PU

LAHORE: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's funeral prayer was offered at Punjab University on Monday. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed led the prayers while Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, thousands of students, teachers and employees attended the funeral prayer.
Talking to media, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that Quaid-e-Azam built Pakistan while Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan strengthened the country's defense and made it invincible. He said that the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan would be remembered forever.
He said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Week would be marked and seminars would be organised to highlight his services for the knowledge of new generations. He said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan also rendered invaluable services in the field of social welfare and he laid the foundation stone of many hospitals, schools and other welfare institutions.
