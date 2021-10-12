NIH observes Mental Health Day

Islamabad: The National Institute of Health, (NIH) in collaboration with Khuddi Research and Development, observed World Mental Health Day here Monday by organizing a seminar and an awareness walk.

The aim of the event was to raise awareness about mental health issues and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health under the theme ‘Mental health care for all: let's make it a reality.’

Speaking as chief guest, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid highlighted the significance of mental health, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the government’s role in formulating policies on mental health. “Mental health is still a taboo in our country. Mental illness is just like any other illness—be it typhoid, malaria, or TB. We have both the treatment and the professionals to help patients overcome their mental health issues. We only need to promote access to such services and professionals,” she pointed out.

The WHO Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala emphasized the need for more extensive research on mental health and underlined the value of wellbeing as an essential part of health. Earier, the Executive Director of NIH, Maj. Gen. Prof. Aamer Ikram, termed mental health as an essential part of public health and made a specific mention of how to dismiss the stigma associated with such issues.