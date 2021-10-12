Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma

COWETA: Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports on Monday of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system that hit Oklahoma late on Sunday also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central US.

Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa. But Sunday's storm “was kind of more of a spring setup," he said.