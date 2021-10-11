COMSTECH to hold Iqbal Forum in Kazakhstan

Islamabad : Coordinator General of COMSTECH (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation) Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has formed a technical committee to hold the International Iqbal Forum in Kazakhstan next year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations.
The COMSTECH will organise the forum in collaboration with Turkic Academy, Astana, and the government of Kazakhstan to celebrate the work and contribution of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal: the world renowned Muslim philosopher of 20th century.
The technical committee consists of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz, Vice-Chancellor, Government Sadiq Women University, Bahawalpur; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, Chairperson, Department of Persian, Govt College University, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Baseera Ambreen, Director, Allama Iqbal Academy, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Fareed, Director, Center for Iqbal Studies, University of the Punjab, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafiq-ul-Islam, Head of the Department Iqbal Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur; and Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences, IUCPSS.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Lahore, is the convener of the committee.
