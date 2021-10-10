Khattak says next polls to be held through EVMs

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the next elections would be held through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to introduce the modern polling system in the country.

“The opposition parties are uselessly making hue and cry over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance and EVMs as their leaders have plundered the country and now see a transparent accountability and their defeat in the coming elections,” he said while speaking at party joining gatherings in different areas in the district.

He said the leaders of opposition parties should show political sagacity and come forward to make legislation in the Parliament instead of creating hurdles in the smooth sailing of government.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party during their rule had done nothing for the development of country and welfare of people but only filled their own coffers,” he told the cheered crowd.

He said the country was faced with the challenges of price hike and financial crunch owing to the flawed policies of previous governments.

He said that the prime minister was making efforts to steer the country out of the economic crisis, end the menace of corruption and improve the living standards of the common man.

About the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister said that it was now a closed chapter as its leaders had failed to attract masses through hollow slogans.

Pervez Khattak said that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders.

He said that the opposition parties wanted to save its leaders, who were facing inquiries by the NAB for alleged corrupt practices.

He said that all the national institutions and the government were on the same page and the opposition leaders should wait for the 2023 general elections.

“The PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure and present the fifth budget next year,” he said, adding that the PDM leaders had lost trust of the people owing to their double standards.

Pervez Khattak also lauded the decision of the prime minister to form a cell to investigate the Pandora Papers.

“Imran Khan will take action in light of the report as he wants to put an end to corruption in the country,” he added. The defence minister said the government would not bow to any pressure and accountability of the corrupt would continue.