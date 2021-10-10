‘Business owners to be arrested for profiteering’

LAHORE : To curb profiteering, Commissioner Lahore has directed action against the business owner as well as complete closure of business.
The Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Usman Younis passed these directions in a meeting held here on Saturday. He said the effect of fines on profiteering will be temporary until the owner was arrested and the business was closed. Commissioner Lahore said that the sale of groceries as per the official price list was the top priority of the government and everyone was bound to implement the official rates as well as to use accurate scales and data.
Commissioner Lahore directed all field formations to apply punishment uniformly and the business owner should be arrested for illicit profiteering. Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Usman ordered surprise visits in various markets to check the performance of the price control magistrates after which they will be held accountable if any negligence was found.
He said that all DCs and ACs should visit the markets, check the quality of goods and take strict action against illegal profiteering. Commissioner Lahore declared illegal profiteering as extortion and said the writ of administration should prevail.
