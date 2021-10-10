Sugar to be sold at Rs90 per kg

LAHORE : The Punjab government has decided to make available imported sugar at retail shops at Rs90 per kg through dealers in all the districts and issued directions to the deputy commissioners in this regard.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities and decided to increase the number of price control magistrates in the province.

The minister directed the officers to devise a mechanism for the delivery of sugar in the Sahulat and model bazaars. He mentioned that only the general consumers should get the benefit of imported sugar and its sale for commercial use would not be allowed at all. He said that only notified price magistrates would be authorised to check shops, and if any unauthorised official found checking prices, the deputy commissioner concerned would be held responsible. He directed that the process of setting up new agricultural markets be expedited.

Taking notice of the sale of flour at higher prices in Dera Ghazi Khan and some areas, the chief secretary directed the divisional commissioners to ensure the availability of 20 kg bags of flour at Rs1100. He said that the sale of flour and other essential commodities at exorbitant prices would not be tolerated. He directed the administration and police to keep a close watch on the transportation of flour and sugar to curb hoarding. He said that action against hoarders should continue without disturbing the supply chain. The chief secretary said that the monitoring of the auction process in the markets was yielding positive results. He ordered that strict action be taken against the officials of market committees involved in corruption.

Praising the establishment of DC counters in stores in big cities, the chief secretary asked the officers to replicate the same initiative in small towns. He also issued instructions regarding the display of rate lists prominently at all the shops.

The administrative secretaries of relevant departments, including industries, agriculture,

food, additional IG Special Branch, cane commissioner, and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.