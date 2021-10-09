Iconic red buses showcase rich Lahori heritage

Islamabad : Lahore city has been projected globally as Pakistan’s private real estate company has launched its campaign in London to showcase the rich heritage of Lahore on 150 of London’s iconic red buses to promote ‘Lahore - The Heart of Pakistan,’ says a press release received here.

Diyar Homes, the developers of the $30 million luxury real estate development One Canal Road, Lahore, who recently announced their collaboration with leading Italian fashion house Versace Ceramics launched a mega campaign on 150 of London’s iconic red buses to promote ‘Lahore - The Heart of Pakistan’.

Director of Diyar Homes (UK) Shaan Abbas speaking to the media said on the occasion that Lahore has undergone a $10 billion urban transformation in recent years cementing its place as the cultural and economic heart of Pakistan.

“It’s the preferred investment destination of Pakistan and this is the message we wanted to give to the world from London, the global capital,” he concluded.