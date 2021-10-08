Preparations for Lux Style Awards in full swing

KARACHI: People are eagerly awaiting the 20th edition of Pakistan’s prestigious largest Lux Style Awards.Preparations for the annual event are in full swing. The big stars are busy rehearsing their stage performances. Friday’s rehearsal was attended by Mahira Khan, Meera, Mehwish Hayat, Ahmad Ali Butt, Ahsan Khan, Mansha Pasha, Ayesha Umar, Faisal Qureshi, Imran Ashraf, Fareeha Altaf, Shehryar Munawar, Sunita Marshall, Yemena Zaidi and others.

The Pakistan’s biggest awards will be held in collaboration with Geo TV in the city of lights, Karachi. Awards will be given to those who have excelled in TV, film, fashion and music industries. The Lux Style Awards are being presented to the public since 2002.