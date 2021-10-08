Pervaiz Elahi lauds Rescue 1122 service during pandemic

LAHORE:A delegation headed by Ms Choice Ufuoma Okoro, Head of the United Nations Office of Coordination and Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) calls on acting Governor

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Governor’s House.

The delegation included Fatima Iqbal, Saliha Saleem and Mohammad Irshad while Director General Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, Deeba Shahnaz and Mohammad Riaz were also present in the meeting.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Rescue 1122 is an ideal humanitarian organisation established in our time which the PMLN government could not close down despite strong enmity. The Service Structure Bill was passed by the Punjab Assembly to provide financial security to the personnel of the department. He said that the response time of Rescue 1122 is seven minutes and this organisation serves all humanity without any discrimination.

He said that the services rendered by Rescue 1122 during the corona epidemic were commendable while the Rescue teams transported 22,000 corona patients to the hospital and also buried 4,194 bodies. Pervaiz Elahi further said that the certification of UNOCHA’s first rescue team in South Asia was commendable and hoped that UNOCHA would assist in the training of rescue personnel in all the districts of Punjab.