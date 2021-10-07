Three children get cochlear implant at HMC

PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar on Wednesday successfully conducted the cochlear implant for three children making them hear for the first time.
After a 40-day long cochlear implant process, a successful hearing test was conducted at the HMC Peshawar.
Three children, aged two to five, including a girl, completed the implant last month at the hospital under the supervision of certified surgeons.
