Three children get cochlear implant at HMC

PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar on Wednesday successfully conducted the cochlear implant for three children making them hear for the first time.

After a 40-day long cochlear implant process, a successful hearing test was conducted at the HMC Peshawar. Three children, aged two to five, including a girl, completed the implant last month at the hospital under the supervision of certified surgeons.

A function was organized at the HMC Peshawar in which these children and their parents participated. Audiologist King Edwards Medical University Lahore Dr Ghulam Fatima, Medical Director HMC Shehzad Akbar, Hospital Director HMC Dr Shehzad Faisal, Chairman ENT HMC Dr Adnan Khan, Director PICO Dr Sanaullah Khan, Dean Khyber Girls Medical College Dr Zahid Aman, Associate Dean PGMI Dr Gharib Nawaz and others attended the event.

Addressing the function, Hospital Medical Director Dr Shehzad Akbar said that during the last month, MTI-HMC enhanced the capacity of the hospital by improving its operating theatre, audiology and speech therapy sections for in-house cochlear implant mentoring programme.

He said the in-house implant facilitation and mentoring programme was aimed at making the surgeons of the hospital get the required technical skills and certification for in-house surgeries.

Dr Shehzad Akbar said the HMC was the first government hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide this facility.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be able to get this implant facility in Peshawar reducing their travel and other costs, he said. It should be noted that a single cochlear implant costs 1.5 to 2 million per child which was mostly offered by private hospitals in the country.