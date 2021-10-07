Chehlum held

Islamabad : ‘Chehlum’ of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed here on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements while over 1800 cops were deployed to guard the ‘Chehlum’ procession of Chor Chowk.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had finalized elaborate security arrangements for security of Chor Chowk ‘Chehlum’ procession and avoid any untoward incident.

Three-layer security cover was provided with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty and deployment of Quick Response Force.

No person was allowed to carry weapon in ‘Chehlum’ procession except designated police officers, he said.

Strict monitoring of ‘Chehlum’ procession was conducted.

Special contingents of commandos and police officials were also deployed on trouble points.

Special checking of the routes was carried out before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad cleared the route. — APP

The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the burned corpse of the Swedish cartoonist due to a car accident is clear message.

Despite staying safe from people, the cursed Larks Vilks involved in hurting feelings of billions of Muslims finally met his miserable end after twenty-four years. French blasphemers must also stay cautious because they will also reach their fate soon, says a press release.

He said this while addressing to a ‘Majlis’ held in connection with the ‘Alamgeer Hafta e Azmat e Mustafa o Mujtaba’ (PBUH) being observed to commemorate demise day of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) and martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hassan (A.S) on Wednesday.