EV stations in Pakistan by next year: DG BOI

DUBAI: Charging stations for commercial electric vehicles will be set up in major cities and motorways in Pakistan by the end of next year.

Talking to The News, Director-General Board of Investment Pakistan Jamil Ahmed Qureshi said that an Italian company had come up with proposals to build "electric vehicle stations" by generating electricity through solar panels on major highways in Pakistan and the government was considering the proposal.

After delivering the presentation to the gathering arranged by the Board of Investment Pakistan at Terra Auditorium in Dubai Expo 2020, Jamil Ahmed Qureshi said that the cost of electric vehicles’ stations would also be very economical as compared to conventional gas stations, adding that electric vehicles would be environment friendly in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion, Managing Director of SIEMENS Pakistan Markus Strohmeier said that electricity in Pakistan was very low-priced as compared to Europe, and strongly believed that Pakistan had a lot of potential for electric vehicles, adding, “Vehicles can be charged in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi or in any hotel in Nathia Gali and there are investment opportunities which can be further expanded.”

Markus Strohmeier expressed optimism that alternate future green fuels would create great job opportunities in Northern area of Pakistan as the region had huge water reservoirs. The head of Mitsui Japan in Pakistan Yamashiro Shinsuke said, “Pakistan is an ideal location for investment as the Japanese company has been expanding its business in the country.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Board of Investment Pakistan is arranging “Investment Pakistan” - series of seminars on the sidelines of the world’s biggest exhibition Expo 2020 being held in Dubai.