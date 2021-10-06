Oldest Frenchman dies at 112

Fort-de-France: France’s oldest man Jules Theobald has died at the age of 112, media reports said Tuesday quoting his family. Theobald, who hailed from the Caribbean island of Martinique, a French overseas department, died at his home in the island’s main city Fort-de-France. Born on April 17, 1909 -- though family legend had it he was born two years earlier -- the father of three worked as a docker and a fisherman.