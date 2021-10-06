Ex-Nazi death camp secretary released

Berlin: A 96-year-old former secretary at a Nazi death camp who tried to flee before her trial has been released from custody in Germany ahead of the next hearing, a court spokeswoman said Tuesday. Irmgard Furchner had been due in court last Thursday for the opening of her trial on charges of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people at Stutthof camp in occupied Poland.
Fort-de-France: France’s oldest man Jules Theobald has died at the age of 112, media reports said Tuesday quoting...
Monrovia: Hundreds of women protested in Liberia’s capital Monrovia on Tuesday against a wave of alleged ritual...
Vatican City: The financial fraud trial of a once powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others resumed on Tuesday at the...
Los Llanos de Aridane, Spain: The lives of thousands may have been devastated by the volcano’s eruption on La Palma...
Bucharest: The Romanian government of liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu was brought down by a no-confidence vote in...
Paris: French Catholic clergy sexually abused around 216,000 minors spanning seven decades since 1950, a "massive...