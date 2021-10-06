 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Ex-Nazi death camp secretary released

World
AFP
October 06, 2021

Berlin: A 96-year-old former secretary at a Nazi death camp who tried to flee before her trial has been released from custody in Germany ahead of the next hearing, a court spokeswoman said Tuesday. Irmgard Furchner had been due in court last Thursday for the opening of her trial on charges of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people at Stutthof camp in occupied Poland.

