Nothing new in Pandora Papers: Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said that there is nothing new in Pandora Papers. Responding to a question about Pandora Papers — which is a huge tranche of leaked data on offshore companies that is larger in size and scope than the Panama Papers and names 700 Pakistanis, including ministers, politicians, and businessmen — Sh Rasheed said that PM Imran Khan has “shut everyone’s mouths” by pledging investigations against those named in the investigation.

Earlier in the day, the premier vowed to investigate “all citizens” named in the Pandora Papers leaks. He said, “Talks with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is not in my knowledge”.

The minister made the statement regarding the government’s announcement to initiate disarmament negotiations with some factions of the TTP while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He said that the decision to hold talks with some factions of TTP was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s. “Negotiations will be done with only those who lay down their arms and recognise the Constitution,” said Rasheed.

Moreover, while speaking about providing visas to Afghan citizens, Rasheed said that the online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched within three weeks. “20,000 Afghan citizens have arrived in Pakistan since August 15,” said Rasheed.

He added that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to launch a crackdown against the individuals involved in conning dollars. The FIA has also made some arrests, he added. The minister also announced the addition of 10,000 personnel in the police department.