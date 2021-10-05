Business liaison body revival urged

KARACHI: Businessmen on Monday demanded of the National Accountability Board (NAB) to revive the liaison committee it had formed with the business community two years back.

“The committee was aimed at resolving grievances of the business community vis-à-vis NAB cases and enabling them report any misuse of authority by any official, but it has never met after its first meeting,” said Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Maggo reassured the NAB the business community would put forward valid, lawful and well-meaning complaints only. “Additionally, FPCCI will also support NAB’s efforts to create awareness among SMEs to understand the transparency and accountability laws of the land,” he added.

President FPCCI said the 6-member Business Consultative Committee was meant to meet regularly to keep it relevant and effective; and, reach resolutions without delays or losses to businesses. It is pertinent to note that NAB had also formed a 3-member review committee comprising of high-ranking NAB officials to scrutinize the recommendations made by the Business Consultative Committee.