Blast kills two civilians near Kabul mosque

KABUL: An explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed at least two people on Sunday, senior Taliban officials said.The blast struck near the entrance of the large Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that "a number of civilians" died. A spokesman from the interior ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti, told AFP: "Our initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded in the blast."
A prayer ceremony (Fateha) for Zabihullah Mujahid´s mother, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon, the spokesman had written on social media on Saturday, adding “all people and friends are invited to attend”.
Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper nearby, told AFP: “I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eidgah Mosque followed by guns firing. “Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother in the Eidgah Mosque.” Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul´s Emergency Hospital in the Shahr-e Naw area. The hospital said on Twitter that four.
