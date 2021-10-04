ISLAMABAD: The PMLN Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that the Pandora leaks have "opened a new Pandora's box" when it comes to "Imran Niazi".

"That leader who used to present himself as sadiq (honest) and ameen (trustworthy), has two more offshore companies," Ahsan Iqbal claimed while speaking to media in Narowal. The PMLN stalwart said that even before the data was released, government spokespersons started defending the prime minister.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the prime minister is "misleading" people by saying the inflation in the country is a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. "Inflation persists due to the government's poor economic policies," he said.

Ahsan Iqbal demanded that the government make public details from the Toshakhana pertaining to the gifts received from foreign dignitaries. "This corrupt, incompetent, unworthy government has no right to remain in power," he said, adding, "There is something not just fishy, but super fishy going on."

The PMLN leader, referring to Imran Khan, said that he put on a "cloak of honesty" and "fooled the people, all the while eroding Pakistan's respect and pride". Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz’s spokesman Muhammad Zubair said while speaking in Geo News Program ‘Naya Pakistan’ that Prime Minister Imran must ensure investigation of ministers and other people around him mentioned in Pandora Papers in the same way as he did in the case of Nawaz Sharif.

Zubair said the name of Junaid Safdar was being maligned to divert attention from the names of people who are part of this government. He said Ali Dar is not a resident of Pakistan, so his name must not be repeatedly mentioned.