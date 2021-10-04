 
Monday October 04, 2021
Four die of electrocution

Karachi
Our Correspondent
October 04, 2021
Four people were electrocuted to death in separate mishaps in parts of the city on Sunday. In the meantime, an eight-month-old baby boy died and his mother was seriously wounded in a road accident in the Shah Latif area, and a man died after falling down stairs in Malir.

An elderly man identified as Aslam, 64, son of Mehmood Hussain, died of electrocution at a house in Nasiri Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. Police said the victim suffered electric shocks from a pumping machine at his house.

A 27-year-old man, Yasin, son of Ahmed Khan, died of electrocution in Lyari. Police said the youth worked at a lathe machine shop in the Chakiwara area and died after he received electric shocks at the shop. He was a resident of Lyari.

Separately, an unidentified young man died of electrocution in a street near Valika Chowrangi in the SITE area. Quoting witnesses, police said the man was electrocuted to death from a pole in the street. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later shifted to a morgue for want of identification.

In a similar electrocution case, another man, who is yet to be identified, died of electrocution at a house in Surjani Town. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed hospital. In a road tragedy, an eight-year-old infant died and his mother was injured near the District Jail, Malir. The casualties were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased boy was identified as eight-month-old Talha, son of Akhtar, and the woman as Fauzia, 20.

Police said the woman was hit by a motorcyclist while she was crossing the road with her baby. They added that the motorcyclist was also injured in the accident but he managed to flee the scene. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, a man, Arif, 35, died after he fell down the stairs at a house in the Malir City area. The body was taken to the JPMC from where the family took it away without allowing medico-legal formalities.

