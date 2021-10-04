Four die of electrocution

Four people were electrocuted to death in separate mishaps in parts of the city on Sunday. In the meantime, an eight-month-old baby boy died and his mother was seriously wounded in a road accident in the Shah Latif area, and a man died after falling down stairs in Malir.

An elderly man identified as Aslam, 64, son of Mehmood Hussain, died of electrocution at a house in Nasiri Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. Police said the victim suffered electric shocks from a pumping machine at his house.

A 27-year-old man, Yasin, son of Ahmed Khan, died of electrocution in Lyari. Police said the youth worked at a lathe machine shop in the Chakiwara area and died after he received electric shocks at the shop. He was a resident of Lyari.

Separately, an unidentified young man died of electrocution in a street near Valika Chowrangi in the SITE area. Quoting witnesses, police said the man was electrocuted to death from a pole in the street. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later shifted to a morgue for want of identification.

In a similar electrocution case, another man, who is yet to be identified, died of electrocution at a house in Surjani Town. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed hospital. In a road tragedy, an eight-year-old infant died and his mother was injured near the District Jail, Malir. The casualties were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased boy was identified as eight-month-old Talha, son of Akhtar, and the woman as Fauzia, 20.

Police said the woman was hit by a motorcyclist while she was crossing the road with her baby. They added that the motorcyclist was also injured in the accident but he managed to flee the scene. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, a man, Arif, 35, died after he fell down the stairs at a house in the Malir City area. The body was taken to the JPMC from where the family took it away without allowing medico-legal formalities.