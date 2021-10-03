British army to help deliver petrol from tomorrow

LONDON: The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall.
"Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government's wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers," the government said in a news release issued Friday. Motorists queued at fuel pumps across Britain at the beginning of the week, draining tanks and fraying tempers.
"Thanks to the immense efforts of industry over the past week, we are seeing continued signs that the situation at the pumps is slowly improving," said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng. "It's important to stress there is no national shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal. The sooner we return to our normal buying habits, the sooner we can return to normal," he added. The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday held telephonic conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan...
ISLAMABAD: Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement regarding talks with banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has observed that sugar pricing is a technical matter and the court does not want to...
ISLAMABAD: A car carrying wedding party guests crashed in the federal capital in the wee hours of Saturday during...
KARACHI: According to Pakistan Meteorological Department , cyclone Shaheen caused intermittent rains with strong winds...
KARACHI: The All Pakistan CNG Association has increased the price of compressed natural gas by Rs15 per kg in...