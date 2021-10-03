Sarwar asks politicians to play role in dealing with challenges

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has asked all the political and religious parties that they should keep the national interest supreme in order to cope with the challenges faced by the country.
Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terror and is ready to play its role in establishing peace in the region, including Afghanistan, in the current scenario, he said while addressing the launching ceremony of a book ‘Hello Ibn e Batoota’, authored by Qaiser Iftikhar, at Governor’s House on Saturday.
He said Pakistan had one of the best armed forces in the world who were foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists and anti-state forces.
