 
Sunday October 03, 2021
SHO Gulshan Ravi suspended

Lahore
October 03, 2021

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore suspended SHO Gulshan Ravi Nadim Khalid for torturing a citizen.

Three police officials Naeem, Ali Hassan and Shamoon involved in the same incident of torture had already been suspended.

