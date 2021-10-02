Madadgar Force launched in Mardan

MARDAN: A new Madadgar Force has been launched in the district to facilitate the public in solving their problems related to policing.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the office of district police officer. On the occasion, DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan, SP Operations Muhammad Qais distributed special caps and security cameras to be used by the force.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that Madadgar Force would be deployed at all police stations of Mardan district. He added that the force would listen to the problems and complaints of the visitors at police stations and then arrange their meetings with officials concerned in the police force.

Dr Zahidullah also asked the Madadgar Force personnel to behave well with the public and solve their problems.Meanwhile, the district police arrested three proclaimed offenders and 37 other suspects during raids on Friday.

The raids were conducted in Sheikh Maltoon, Hoti, Shahbazgarhi, and Saroshah areas of Mardan district. Seven pistols, one repeater gun, a hundred bullets were also recovered during the actions.