LHC declares TLP leader Saad Rizvi’s detention illegal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared the detention of the head of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, illegal, Geo News reported on Friday.

According to Geo News, Saad Rizvi’s paternal uncle, Ameer Hussain, had filed a petition at the LHC against his nephew's detention. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, after hearing the arguments of the lawyers, issued a brief verdict declaring his detention unlawful. Saad Rizvi, the son of the deceased TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was taken into custody on April 12 for 90 days for inciting his followers to violence. Upon the expiry of his 90-day detention on July 2, 2021, he was produced before the review board at the LHC.

The review board rejected government’s request to extend Saad Rizvi’s detention for another 90 days under the MPO, 1960. However, the DC ordered detaining Saad Rizvi once more on July 10 under the Anti-Terrorism Act.