ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday asked which law says if inquiry starts against a minister then he should tender resignation. A petition praying the court to debar Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar from discharging his duties came up for hearing before a two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah while addressing the petitioner during the course of hearing remarked that the petition says Khusro Bakhtiar is the owner of sugar mills besides minister. As per petition, the NAB inquiry is going on against the sugar mills. “Which law says if inquiry starts against the federal minister, then the minister should resign? You should prove it with reference to NAB law or Constitution. Come well prepared with reference to case otherwise you will have to pay heavy price for wasting public time,” the judge told the petitioner.
The petitioner took the plea that the Representation of People Act says the public office holder should be ameen. Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked while addressing the petitioner that his case was weak. “You gave example that in other countries railway minister resigns on railway incident. This is matter of moral values which are different in democratic system.
Tell us how many ministers have resigned in our country on initiation of inquiry against them,” he said, adding, “If the Election Commission is holding inquiry in foreign funding case then should Prime Minister resign?” The court while giving time to the petitioner for making preparations adjourned the hearing.
