Man kills father-in-law

HARIPUR: A man allegedly gunned down his father-in-law in the limits of Khalabat Township Police Station here on Friday. The reason behind the broad daylight murder was stated to be a marital dispute, police said.

According to Khalabat Township police, Khan Afsar, 55, a resident of village Doeeyan Aabi, had married off his daughter to Khalid Mehmood of the same village but the couple had developed differences and Mehmood’s wife moved to her parents’ home.

On Friday, Mehmood came to his in-laws house to take back his disgruntled wife but both sides got engaged in arguments and he allegedly opened fire with a pistol at his father-in-law Khan Afsar, killing him on the spot.