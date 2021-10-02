DC orders crackdown on corrupt revenue officials

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Ali has decided to take strict action against corrupt revenue officials and private tout mafia working in City and Cantonment Registry branches. The decision has been taken in a Khuli Kutcherry held here in Rawalpindi Tehsil Office on Friday.

The deputy commissioner told ‘The News’ that he has launched a crackdown on corrupt mafia in registry branches. He requested media to help him in rooting out corrupt mafia from all government departments. “I will never spare corrupt elements in revenue department,” he warned. He however, said that the corrupt mafia was trying to derail the system. “But I am warning corrupt mafia to address public grievances immediately,” he warned.

A large number of complainants (men and women) also protested against corrupt mafia in the City and Cantt registry branches and computer centre during the 'Khuli Kutchery'. They complained that revenue officials were looting them with both hands.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the local management of Rawalpindi holds an 'Khuli Kutchery' every month where thousands of people lodge their complaints before Deputy Commissioner for immediate redressal.

Although, chief minister Punjab has directed local management to immediately resolve public related issues on priority basis, however, his orders are not paid heed to by the officials. The protesters have therefore decided to appear before Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for redressal of their grievances.

Public is still deprived of 'One Window Operation' and there is no proper monitoring system in city and cantonment registry branches. The 'corrupt mafia' is the only hurdle in bringing about any improvement in affairs of revenue department.

They protesters alleged that private touts roaming all around in 'Kutchery' and Tehsil Office. In fact they make deals with those who want to get their property registered. If the bargain is struck then it is all smooth sailing. But people have to pay the price in shape of bribe that goes into the pockets of corrupt officers. They have been looting the public and would not do even a lawful job without receiving illegal gratification.