 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Sumo great Hakuho bids farewell

Sports
AFP
October 02, 2021

TOKYO: Sumo legend Hakuho bid an emotional farewell on Friday after retiring from the ancient Japanese sport, saying becoming the greatest champion of all time had exceeded his dreams.

The Mongolian-born 36-year-old struggled to maintain his stoic composure at times as he reflected on a 20-year career during which he won a record 45 tournaments.

