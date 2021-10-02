Sumo great Hakuho bids farewell

TOKYO: Sumo legend Hakuho bid an emotional farewell on Friday after retiring from the ancient Japanese sport, saying becoming the greatest champion of all time had exceeded his dreams.
The Mongolian-born 36-year-old struggled to maintain his stoic composure at times as he reflected on a 20-year career during which he won a record 45 tournaments.
