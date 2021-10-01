PID in action against newspapers not publishing edition regularly

ISLAMABAD: The Press Information Department (PID) has decided to remove those newspapers from the list of central media list which are not publishing their editions regularly, said a press release on Thursday.The PID has sent recommendation to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in this regard.
It is worth mentioning here that professional journalist organisations and senior journalists had been continuously demanding action against those newspapers which are not carrying out publication of their newspapers regularly.
