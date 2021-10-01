Islamabad : The oath-taking ceremony of College Management Committee (CMC) was held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), F-7/4, says a press release.

The oath-taking ceremony was held under the patronage of the Principal Professor Sualeha Jabeen.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at. COVID-19 SOPs were strictly followed during the function. The importance of CMC, in the promotion and improvement of education standard as well as its role as liaison between parents and teachers, was highlighted.

After a briefing on CMC’s history, the newly elected members of CMC were introduced. The members were then called onto the stage to take the oath for their respective positions.

The Principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, addressed the elected members, emphasising the importance of their selfless services to around 2,500 students, which the college houses every year. She stressed on promoting emotional development of the students, by allowing them to choose subjects of their own choices, thus making them confident and preparing them to face the upcoming challenges in a better way. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem.