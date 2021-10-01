PCJCCI elects office bearers

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has elected Chinese business leader Wang Zihai as its president, a statement said on Thursday.

Moreover, Ehsan Choudhry and Muhammad Sarfraz Butt were elected as Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively, it added.

The announcement was made by the Election Commissioner at 7th Annual General Meeting of the PCJCCI held with the outgoing president SM Naveed in chair at PCJCCI office.

According to the election results for the year 2021-2022, the five new members have been elected to the five vacant seats of Executive Committee Members.

The newly elected Executive Committee Members include Muhammad Sarfraz Butt, Ehsan Choudhry, Muhammad Idress, Ashraf Rana and Jahangir Ahmed.

Wang Zihai, the newly elected PCJCCI president acknowledged the massive positive developments undergone under the presidentship of outgoing president.