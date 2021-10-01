‘64 new buses to facilitate commuters’

LAHORE:Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi has said addition of 64 modern buses to Lahore Metro Bus System is an important step to modernise the public transport system, adding Rs2 billion have been saved by the government.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the minister said new metro buses are continuously plying from 6:15 am to 10pm daily on a 27-KM long route from Gujjumatta to Shahdara to provide the best transportation to the citizens including women, children and differently-abled passengers. New buses are using Euro-III quality diesel to ensure environmental safety, he added. Every bus can accommodate up to 160 passengers and a disinfection system and other tools are installed in the buses for public safety, he said and added that corona SOPs were also being followed in letter and spirit. It is expected that one lakh and 25 thousand passengers will daily use the metro bus system after the corona pandemic, he said. The government was committed to modernising the public transport system so that the citizens could travel in an honourable way to reach their destinations, the minister said.