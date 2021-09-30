Another 82 test positive for dengue fever

Islamabad : As many as 82 more patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of dengue fever cases from the region to 410.

The continuous rise in number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities hints that the situation may become alarming in the coming days if proper prevention and control measures are not taken in time.

The total number of dengue fever patients so far confirmed positive from ICT has already reached 275 while from Rawalpindi district, as many as 135 patients have so far been tested positive for dengue fever. The infection has so far claimed three lives from the region, all from the federal capital.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, another 58 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from ICT in the last 24 hours of which 26 are from rural areas of the federal capital and 32 from urban areas.

It is important to mention that previously, majority of dengue fever cases were being reported from rural areas of the capital while in the last 24 hours, the spread of the infection hints that it has got intense in urban areas.

Dr. Zaeem said the teams of the health department are carrying out fogging and insecticidal residual spray activities on regular basis in all high risk areas and areas of residences of the patients are being responded properly. IRS has been done in 1845 houses and fogging has been carried out at 2993 spots, he said.

On the other hand, as many as 24 new patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours taking tally to 135 of which 35 patients have been undergoing treatment at the hospitals in Rawalpindi while 100 have been discharged after treatment.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention & Control at District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Sajjad Mahmood informed ‘The News’ that at the moment, majority of confirmed dengue fever cases are being reported from areas falling under cantonment boards including Misrial Road area, Range Road, Shalley Valley, Dhoke Mustaqim and Nasirabad.

He added that scattered cases of the infection area being reported from Dhoke Hassu, Satellite Town, Chaklala and Gangal areas. He advised people living in the areas from where the cases of dengue fever are being reported to take preventive measures more religiously to avoid losses.