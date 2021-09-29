Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away

LONDON: Pakistan's former High Commissioner in Britain and veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away in London on Tuesday, according to the party’s senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman. In a tweet, Sherry Rehman posted a condolence message for the deceased praising him for his lifetime devotion to democracy, human rights, free press and the PPP. “What a loss! Heartfelt condolences to his family and the broader civil society community he was deeply involved with,” she tweeted.

Wajid was a veteran journalist, who had been associated with the profession for over 40 years. He was also a close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and had served as Pakistan’s high commissioner to the UK during the PPP tenure. Wajid was suffering from an ailment over the past two years and had been seeking treatment for it over the past six weeks.