‘NAB case is different from NCA’

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has kept its distance from the investigation of PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Shehbaz in the UK, and said that accounts of the two have never been part of NAB’s money laundering case.

According to sources, the NAB Lahore investigated the assets accumulated by Shehbaz Sharif and his family members through money laundering through fake foreign telegraphic transfers. Sources said fake foreign remittances of more than Rs2.2 billion were received by Shehbaz Sharif family in their personal bank accounts in Pakistan from UK and UAE.

“The individuals who have been mentioned as remitters never visited UK or UAE,” said the sources. According to sources, the NAB also arrested the accused who was operating this nexus from abroad and his statement is part of the NAB reference. “The NAB case is very different from the case of the British National Crime Agency (NCA) and is based on solid evidence,” the NAB sources claimed.