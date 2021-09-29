Sexual assault suspect escapes from JPMC

A man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter escaped from a hospital during treatment on Tuesday. He had been arrested by the Saeedabad police for subjecting his daughter to rape.

He was in jail when the police found out that Saleem was bitten by a dog before he was arrested, but he did not take any treatment. The police took him to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) for medical treatment, from where he managed to flee on Friday.

On behalf of an officer of the Central Jail, the Saddar police registered a case over the suspect’s escape from the hospital. Two policemen, Singhar and Liaquat Ali, have been arrested for their alleged negligence, and an investigation is has begun.