Sexual assault suspect escapes from JPMC

A man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter escaped from a hospital during treatment on Tuesday. He had been arrested by the Saeedabad police for subjecting his daughter to rape.
He was in jail when the police found out that Saleem was bitten by a dog before he was arrested, but he did not take any treatment. The police took him to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) for medical treatment, from where he managed to flee on Friday.
On behalf of an officer of the Central Jail, the Saddar police registered a case over the suspect’s escape from the hospital. Two policemen, Singhar and Liaquat Ali, have been arrested for their alleged negligence, and an investigation is has begun.
Apropos a report titled ‘Quaid-e-Azam House Museum: Placing the correct facts on record’, which was published in...
Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani has expressed displeasure over the failure of the officials...
Police on Tuesday arrested the driver and owner of a bus for allegedly crushing a policeman to death in a road...
The central procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and other martyrs of Karbala culminated peacefully after...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed against the Establishment Division’s notifications with...
All participants will use these routes: from the Nazimabad side to Lasbela, Albella, left side Garden, Jamat Khana,...