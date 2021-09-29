Apropos a report titled ‘Quaid-e-Azam House Museum: Placing the correct facts on record’, which was published in this newspaper on September 23, 2021, retired commodore Sadeed A. Malik Kashir (Sitara Imtiaz), military secretary general, Office of the Board of Management, Quaid-e-Azam House Museum (Flag Staff House), Karachi, has issued a statement saying that we unequivocally and fully reject all such allegations as false and baseless as there is no plan to commercialise and sell the property.

The statement says: “The Board of Management is only mandated to use the premises for nation-building purposes which will constitute propagation of the principles, ideals and vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah through talks, elocution, debating, film shows and other audio-visual means and the property will be used for these purposes by all lawful means. The Sindh Government is the owner of the property and not the Board of Management.