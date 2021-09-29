Research culture lacking in Pakistan

Islamabad : The socio-economic progress of any nation is achievable through appropriate use of indigenous technologies involving the application and commercialization of research. Even though Pakistan is endowed with enormous natural resources, and advanced capacities in the public and private sectors, a strong association within research bodies and funding institutes is lacking.

Vice-Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr. Nadeem Ul Haq, expressed these views during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Development and Special Initiatives, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandiwala. He cited his concerns to the effect that no governmental sector has ever emphasised the need to improve the standards of research and development.

Over the past 61 years, PIDE has gained international recognition for the quality of its research. Its faculty and advisory board consist of world-renowned economists such as Nobel Laureate Robert A. Mundell. Dr. Nadeem said, PIDE is a world-class research and education institute that stands on the strengths and high standards that it has achieved over the past six decades.

PIDE is dedicated to theoretical and empirical research in development economics in general and on economic issues related to Pakistan in particular. In addition to providing a solid academic foundation for economic policymaking, PIDE research also provides a window through which the outside world can see the nature and direction of economic research in Pakistan. According to Dr. Nadeem other social sciences underline the need for research for development and policy making.

In the end, the Standing Committee appreciated PIDE for its efforts to promote research and development, and to persuade other organizations to follow in its footprints.