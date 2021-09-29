SAI elects office bearers

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry (SAI) on Tuesday elected new office bearers for the year 2021-22 at the 57th Annual General Meeting held at the office of the trade body.

According to a statement Abdul Rasheed was elected as President, Saud Mehmood Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Kamran Arbi as Vice President of the association.

The newly elected office bearers will assume charge of their offices from October 1, 2021.

Zubair Motiwala, Patron-in-Chief, SITE Association of Industry, Jawed Bilwani, M Tariq Yousuf, Majyd Aziz, Saleem Parekh, Zafar Ahmed Sheikh, Iqbal

Arbi, Asad Nisar, Suleman Chawla, Outgoing President Abdul Hadi, outgoing Senior Vice President Riazuddin, outgoing Vice President Abdul Kadir Bilwani, and

senior members congratulated the new office bearers and assured them of their full support and cooperation.

Later the new SAI office bearers thanked the members for giving them the opportunity to serve the association.