All candidates declared successful

Islamabad:The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday announced the results of the annual examinations for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC-II) with boys and girls sharing top three positions in some groups. All the candidates, who sat the exams, were declared successful.

According to the exam results, in Humanities Group, the first position went to Syeda Amat Ul Zahra of Kauthar College for Women, Islamabad (1051 marks); second to Syeda Nosheen Zahra of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Skardu (1044 marks) and third to Sabahat Bibi of FG Postgraduate College for Women, Wah Cantt (1041 marks).

In Pre-Medical Group, the first position was claimed by three students, including Umer Maqsood of Military College, Jhelum; Uzair Irfan of Hamza Army Public School & College (Boys), Rawalpindi and Maheen Khalid of Fauji Foundation Higher Secondary School Rawalakot (AJK) (1098 marks); second by Moiza Zahid of Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools, Islamabad (1094 marks) and third by three students including Aryan Attique of International School of Pakistan Kuwait, Vaniza Naeem of Army Public School And College (Girls), Rawalpindi Cantt and Shaiza Zulfiqar of Punjab College Ayub Park Rawalpindi (1093 marks).

In Pre-Engineering Group, the first position holder was Ghufran Ahmed Talib of Army Public School and College Gujranwala Cantt (1090 marks); second Muhammad Mursaleen of Punjab College of Science, Islamabad; Muhammad Haris of HCCS Educational System, Rawalpindi Cantt and Misbah Juwayriyyah of Harvard College of Commerce and Science, Rawalpindi (1089 marks); and third Sohaib Ahmad of Emalah Foundation School And College Rawalpindi, Javeria Hakim of Jinnah Education System, Taxila Cantt; Eisha Arshad Malik of Army Public School and College, Kallar Kahar and Tabeer Sajid of Army Public School and Girls College, Peshawar Cantt (1088 marks).

In Science General Group, the first position was grabbed by Muhammad Hamas Shahid of Army Public School, Rawalpindi Cantt (1094 marks); second by Rafia Ashraf of Punjab College of Commerce, Rawalpindi Cantt (1087 marks) and third by Muhammad Uzair of Army Public School and College, Sargodha Cantt; Soma Maqbool of F.G. Degree College for Women, Rawalpindi and Momina Amjad of Fazaia College of Education for Women, Lahore Cantt (1083 marks).

In Commerce Group, Irfah Imran of Punjab College Ayub Park, Rawalpindi stood first (1084 marks), Laiba Aslam of the same college second (1076 marks) and Iqra Younus of Superior College, Islamabad Swan Camp third (1074 marks).

This year, 27 cases of use of unfair means were reported.