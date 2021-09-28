Three die of electrocution

Three people died of electrocution and another was seriously wounded in separate incidents on Monday.

A man was electrocuted to death at a private company in SITE Area. The body was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi where he was identified as 31-year-old Ismail, son of Mukhtiar. Police said the victim was working his routine when he received an electric shock.

Separately, a labourer died of electrocution in Bhangoria Goth within the Azizabad police remits. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as Yamin, son of Abdul Aziz.

In another incident, Raja, 35, died of electrocution in Shah Faisal Colony. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the man was repairing the wires on a electric pole in the area when he received an electric shock. Moreover, 30-year-old Khan Muhammad, son of Shah Wali, got injured when he received an electric shock in Nusrat Bhutto Colony.