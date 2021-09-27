Sarwar, Barrister Sultan discuss Kashmir issue

File photo

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar held a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Governor’s House here and both praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for advocating the case of Kashmir strongly at the United Nations.

They said Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations for regional peace. They had discussion on Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at the United Nations, political and governmental matters.

The Punjab governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed Indian oppression on Kashmiris in front of the world like a true and strong ambassador of Kashmir. Owing to the current leadership of Pakistan, the voice of Kashmiris is heard around the world and Indian terrorism is getting exposed in front of the world, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said.

There is no doubt in it that Narendra Modi and Indian army are doing the biggest terrorism of world in Kashmir and till the resolution of Kashmir issue, the dream of peace in region could not be achieved. At the international level, India is alone and exposed. The way people of Kashmir are struggling for freedom, Inshallah the day is not far when the people of Kashmir will get freedom from Indian oppression, he said.

Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that India could not silent the voice of Kashmiris by the power of gun. India is violating human rights in Kashmir. The world should take immediate and strict notice against India. Through the current leadership of Pakistan, the voice of Kashmiris is going to every corner of the world. He said “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will make Azad Kashmir prosperous.”