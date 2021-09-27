Sugar sold higher than official rates

LAHORE:The government has fixed consumer price of sugar at a level on which it could not be able to sell even by using all of the administrative powers exposing the poor policy and wrong market interventions.

This was witnessed as sugar was not sold anywhere in the City at official rates of Rs89.75 per kg. The chief secretary issued the orders for implementation of the price but the orders remained a piece of paper while the chief secretary knew that the price fixed for sugar would not be implemented.

Other than sugar, the deputy commissioner remained unable to enforce the rate list of perishables items. Mutton, beef and chicken was sold much higher than the official rates. But, likewise his predecessors, the new DC also believed in social media based governance and tweeted midday for strict implementation of the price control mechanism. Despite the DC tweet, the price control mechanism was not implemented anywhere in the City.

The price of chicken live bird was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs200 per kg, while it sold at Rs210 to 250 per kg, and chicken meat by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs290 per kg and sold Rs300 to 450 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-Grade by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs56 to 58 per kg sold at Rs70 per kg, potato sugar-free A-grade by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg, potato white by Rs2 per kg, fixed Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs41 to 43 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, B-grade at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and C-grade at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was increased by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, and C-grade at Rs48 to 50 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese price gained by Rs15 per kg fixed at Rs260 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, Garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs300 to 310 per kg and Thai at Rs225 to 235 per kg, both sold at Rs350 to 400 per kg.

Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs10 per kg at Rs100 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg. Spinach was unchanged at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Zucchini local was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg.

The price of lemon local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, lemon Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 84 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Lady-finger was declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Turnip price was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed unchanged at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Beetroot was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs87 to 155 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg. The price of banana A-category was reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs67 to 70 per dozen, sold at Rs130 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs43 to 45 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs32 to 34 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 60 per dozen.

Grapes Sundarkhani was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs240 to 250 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 320 per kg, grapes gola increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, grapes black was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at 195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, Grapes Tofi was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

Pomegranate local was unchanged at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, Pomegranate Qandahari at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg. Guava was unchanged at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg.