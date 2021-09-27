Data Sahib Urs celebrations begin amid tight security

LAHORE:Three-day celebrations of 978th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), started here on Sunday and will continue for next two days.

Main Multan Road from Civil Secretariat to Bhatti Chowk was closed for all kinds of traffic and strict security measures were taken. Devotees were being strictly searched and checked. Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher reached Data Darbar and reviewed security arrangements.

He went inside the Darbar and took part in a ceremony. He was accompanied by CCPO Lahore and other senior officials. The DC checked arrangements of milk supply at the shrine and checked entry and exit points of the Darbar.

The DC directed Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed to ensure compliance of Corona SOPs, besides taking action against encroachments in nearby areas. He said ensuring the provision of all necessities in three-day Urs celebrations was the top priority of the district administration.

Meanwhile, security of the provincial capital remained tight on Sunday in connection with Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). Police ensured comprehensive traffic and security arrangements for the protection of visitors and smooth flow of traffic. More than 2,500 police personnel including SsP, DSsP, inspectors and other subordinates were deputed to provide foolproof security to the citizens visiting the shrine. CCPO Lahore visited the shrine to review the security arrangements.

He met with the administration of the shrine, religious leaders and citizens. He directed the Dolphin Squad and PRU teams to ensure effective patrolling around the shrine. Snipers were deputed at rooftops of surrounding buildings to keep an eye on movements around the Darbar to avoid any untoward situation.

Cleanliness operation: To maintain cleanliness around Data Darbar, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has completed all its arrangements. According to the plan, more than 60 LWMC workers will take part in sweeping, liming and waste collection around Data Darbar.

The company has deployed additional machinery to ensure full proof cleanliness arrangements. LWMC CEO said the company has ensured extraordinary cleanliness arrangements for the Urs and in this regard all necessary requirements have been fulfilled.

She added that LWMC has dedicated its workers, provided additional waste bins and other required paraphernalia for the event. LWMC has deployed two awareness and complaint camps outside Data Darbar.

More than 400 people have been sensitised to ensure cleanliness. Citizens were requested to play their civic responsibility to maintain cleanliness and register any waste related complaint at LWMC helpline 1139 or Clean Lahore Mobile application.