HSSC-II exam results today

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Part-II) examinations 2021 today (Monday).

According to the FBISE, the exam results will be made public at 2pm during a special ceremony. The chief guest of the ceremony will be Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, who will give away cash prizes and certificates to high-achievers.