Taking care of teachers

Teaching is a noble profession. One cannot deny the fact that without teachers other professions cannot be. However, teachers are helpless when it comes to medical issues.
Most other organisations do not merely provide health facilities to their employees but also to the families of those employees. The government should provide teachers with medical facilities either free of cost or at subsidised rates.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
